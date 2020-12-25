Celebrity Chef Adrianne Calvo provides Christmas brunch idea
CANNOLI PANCAKES
CANNOLI FILLING:
• 8 ounces mascarpone cheese, softened
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
• 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
• 3/4 cup semi sweet chocolate chips
BUTTERMILK PANCAKES:
• 2 eggs
2 cups buttermilk
• 4 tablespoons butter, melted
• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
• 2 cups flour
• 3 tablespoons sugar
• 2 teaspoons baking powder
• 1 teaspoon baking soda
• 1 teaspoon kosher salt
DIRECTIONS:
• In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment or a large mixing bowl with an electric mixer using the whisk attachment, beat mascarpone until light and fluffy. About 2-3 minutes.
• Add vanilla, combining well, and then powdered sugar.
• Fold in chocolate chips.
• Refrigerate until after you make the pancakes.
• In a large mixing bowl, whisk eggs until light and fluffy. Add buttermilk, melted butter and vanilla, whisking until combined.
• In a separate mixing bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
• Gradually add dry ingredients to wet ingredients until just combined. Do not overmix. Batter will be lumpy.
• Heat a skillet over medium heat.
• Grease well and pour in pancake batter to an 8 inch diameter.
• When the batter starts to bubble, then flip.
• Continue with all pancake batter.
• Remove cannoli filling from the fridge. Top pancakes, fold pancakes or layer pancakes with cannoli filling.