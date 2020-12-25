Celebrity Chef Adrianne Calvo provides Christmas brunch idea

CANNOLI PANCAKES

CANNOLI FILLING:

• 8 ounces mascarpone cheese, softened

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

• 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

• 3/4 cup semi sweet chocolate chips

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES:

• 2 eggs

2 cups buttermilk

• 4 tablespoons butter, melted

• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

• 2 cups flour

• 3 tablespoons sugar

• 2 teaspoons baking powder

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt

DIRECTIONS:

• In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment or a large mixing bowl with an electric mixer using the whisk attachment, beat mascarpone until light and fluffy. About 2-3 minutes.

• Add vanilla, combining well, and then powdered sugar.

• Fold in chocolate chips.

• Refrigerate until after you make the pancakes.

• In a large mixing bowl, whisk eggs until light and fluffy. Add buttermilk, melted butter and vanilla, whisking until combined.

• In a separate mixing bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

• Gradually add dry ingredients to wet ingredients until just combined. Do not overmix. Batter will be lumpy.

• Heat a skillet over medium heat.

• Grease well and pour in pancake batter to an 8 inch diameter.

• When the batter starts to bubble, then flip.

• Continue with all pancake batter.

• Remove cannoli filling from the fridge. Top pancakes, fold pancakes or layer pancakes with cannoli filling.