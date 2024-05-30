Celebrities wonder if endorsing Biden 'worth' the scrutiny in increasingly polarized world: Report

President Biden is trying to court Hollywood stars to back his presidential campaign in the tight 2024 race, a new report claims, but many celebrities are hesitant to do so this time around.

"It’s a different world than it was 10 years ago. You can’t make anyone happy. You can’t win," one celebrity publicist told CNN.

Celebrity insiders who spoke to the news outlet said that tensions over Israel and the increased polarization in the country has left many stars wary to back Biden.

"Celebs feel, more than ever, that the perceived cost is higher," a political strategist who advises celebrities added. "Is it even worth it?"

RAPPER CARDI B WON'T ENDORSE BIDEN IN 2024: ‘PEOPLE GOT BETRAYED’

At the same time, Biden's campaign is eager to court these big names in the tight race, believing their endorsement closer to November could be crucial to his re-election.

"People know who Biden is," campaign spokesperson Adrienne Elrod told CNN. "We need to make sure they’re delivering our message to their audiences during the most important time of the campaign."

This week, actor Robert De Niro called on voters to reject Trump at a Biden campaign press conference that was disrupted by hecklers and protesters.

The campaign also announced a fundraiser in June with Julia Roberts and George Clooney, after hosting a glitzy celebrity fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall in March.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

While big-name celebrities have long backed Democratic candidates, this year a few have already backed away from endorsing Biden after supporting him in 2020.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson revealed to Fox News in April that he regretted the division caused by his choice to back Biden in the last election.

"The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was what I thought was the best decision for me at that time," he said. "Am I going to do that again this year? That answer's no. I'm not going to do that," he told Fox News host Will Cain. "Because what I realized that what that caused back then was something that tears me up in my guts back then and now, which is division. And that got me."

Rapper Cardi B recently admitted that she felt "disappointment" over Biden's leadership and the high costs of living and would not be endorsing him this time around.

"I feel like people got betrayed," she told Rolling Stone Magazine .

Liberal Black radio host Charlamagne has also refused to endorse President Biden this election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The latest Fox News poll shows the presidential race is nearly deadlocked, with former President Trump narrowly ahead of President Biden.