CBS News' tweet on Hamas attack on Israelis placing 'scare quotes' around word 'massacred' slammed online

CBS News explained it was quoting an Israeli official when it said Hamas 'massacred' an Israeli kibbutz

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
American in Israel pleads for support against ‘barbaric’ Hamas, refuses to leave Video

American in Israel pleads for support against ‘barbaric’ Hamas, refuses to leave

An American-born Israel resident has been running in and out of bomb shelters with her husband and two kids since Hamas deadly surprise attack on Saturday.

An X post from CBS News describing how an Israeli family was "massacred" outside the Gaza Strip was strongly criticized on social media Thursday, leading the outlet to play cleanup online.

The media organization promoted a story regarding the miraculous survival of a pair of Israeli twins after it was discovered that their parents hid them right before the Hamas attack on Saturday. However, in the brief X post on its official account, CBS News used quotation marks around the word "massacred." It later said it was simply quoting an Israeli military member who used the term, but social media users balked at the framing.

"10-month-old Israeli twins were found hidden and unharmed at kibbutz where Hamas ‘massacred’ their parents and beheaded children," the post read.

This choice for quotation marks offended several social media users for appearing to make light of a devastating surprise attack by Hamas against Israel.

Woman lights candles on ground

CBS reported on 10-month-old Israeli twins who miraculously survived a Hamas massacre after their parents hid them. (Kassy Dillon/Fox News Digital)

NETANYAHU SAYS ‘HAMAS IS ISIS’ AS ISRAEL PREPARES FOR GROUND INVASION OF GAZA 

"CBS news with scare quotes around the word massacred," The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller observed.

Conservative commentator Steve Guest remarked, "Completely disgraceful framing from CBS News. Why the scare quotes?"

"There is no low CBS ‘News’ will not go to," Digital strategist and conservative X user Eric Spracklen lamented.

"Is it not a real massacre? Why the quotes on that word, CBS?" RedState investigative journalist Jennifer Van Laar asked.

Ohio Rep. Bill Johnson similarly asked, "Really think the quotation marks are necessary here?"

"Media outlets I am once again asking you to stop letting twentysomethings run your socials," podcast host Jen Monroe commented.

body bags israeli soldiers

CBS News wrote a post that described a massacre of an Israeli family using quotation marks. It later said it was simply quoting a military official. ((Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images))

ISRAELI COUPLE REPORTS FOR DUTY AFTER SURVIVING HAMAS’ ATTACK ON MUSIC FESTIVAL: ‘WE WANT TO HELP OUR FRIENDS’ 

Hours after the original post was made, CBS News wrote a clarification that explained the word "massacre" was part of a larger quote.

"The word massacred was in quotations because we were referencing Maj. Gen. Itai Veruv of the IDF, who said of Kfar Azza, ‘It’s not a war or a battlefield; it’s a massacre,’" the new post read.

The original post containing the quoted "massacred" is still on the CBS News account.

Strike on Ashkelon, Israel causes car fire

Hamas launched thousands of rockets and invaded Israel in an attack that killed over 1200 Israeli citizens.  (AP/Tsafrir Abayov)

The Israeli government declared war against Hamas on Saturday after the terrorist group fired thousands of rockets out of Gaza and invaded, killing over 1,200 Israelis and taking hostages, including soldiers, women, children and elderly civilians. Israel's retaliatory assault on Gaza has killed more than 1,400 people, according to Palestinian authorities. At least 27 Americans have also been killed.

Fox News' Megan Meyers contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.