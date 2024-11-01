Carville condemns 'f---ing stupid' pundits for focusing on polling, policy rather than Trump rhetoric

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville blasted the "truth teller caucus" in the media who "have to be fair" instead of condemning former President Trump's political rhetoric.

Trump’s comments this week attacking Republican Liz Cheney for being a "radical war hawk" have set off controversy, with numerous critics framing it as a call for violence, and others pointing to the full context as exoneration.

Carville, who recently declared he was uninterested in being "fair" this election, said, "The wormiest and slimiest people in this is what I call the ‘truth teller’ caucus. The people out there that are just so burdened with the obligation to tell y’all the truth. And you see these a--wipes everywhere. You see them in commentary, you see them in newsrooms, you see columns, you see them on cable TV, and you see it in the newscasts."

He juxtaposed pundits analyzing polling averages with Trump allegedly calling to arrest his political opponents and blasted the media for acting "like these are two equal godd--- things."

Carville went on to paraphrase the false narrative about Trump wanting to set a firing squad on Cheney.

"You also have the professional centrists, the people who just have to take a centrist approach," and try to converge in the middle. "Let's say Trump wants a 9-person firing squad to execute Liz Cheney," Carville said, before mocking centrist pundits by suggesting they would be asking, "Is the middle position a 4-person firing squad or a 5-person firing squad?"

"These people are so f---ing stupid," Carville said, adding that they are "victims of idiotic tunnel vision of what they are and their own exaggerated sense of fairness. It's hard to make the whole thing up."



Carville said that if the country is "done in," it will be the fault of these "professional ‘truth tellers,’ you know, the kind of people that have to be fair."

Carville then concluded by arguing that there is no moral equivalence between the two major political parties locking horns in this election and called on the media to report it that way.

"I do hope that people that are supposedly telling us what’s going on in this country develop the intestinal fortitude, the background, the historical knowledge, the historical sense to know that everything is not f---ing equal in this country and everybody’s opinion is not f---ing equal!" Carville said. "Some people have better, more informed, more just, more humane opinions than other people do and why the hell don’t you go out and f---ing report that?!"