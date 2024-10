Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville was the latest on the left to warn of a doomsday scenario where a future President Trump could round up his political critics.

Trump’s detractors have criticized his rhetoric regarding how he would manage the country if he regained the presidency. Carville spoke to MSNBC’s Ari Melber on Monday, warning that Trump winning the election after making so many boasts about strongman policies would give the former president more legitimacy to carry them out.

"If he wins, he’s gonna say, ‘I told people I was going to do this. I have the legitimacy of an election behind me,’ and you know what? He will have a point, because I do five interviews in a day and answer 20 questions, 18 of them are going to be about polling. We’ve become a nation of polling analysts," Carville lamented.

People say, ‘What’s at stake in this election?’ I say the Constitution is at stake," Carville went on. "We live under a set of laws, it’s literally at risk and he is telling you that."

He then derided journalists and commentators who are discussing polling data like Black and Hispanic men’s wavering support for Harris, saying this is petty compared to Trump’s authoritarian agenda.

"People want to know about [Harris' polling] weakness among males of color. Okay? He’s gonna arrest all of ya," he told the media. "You think you don’t have a stake in this election? Guess what? You’re not gonna do very well, I’m not gonna do well. You’re not gonna do well, Ari."

He argued that journalists and even a retired Democratic Party strategist like himself would be rounded up during Trump’s possible future presidency.

"When the paddy wagon comes, you and I are going to be in the back of it, bouncing around, and it’s not going to be very much fun, and they will tell you, the judge said, ‘I’m sorry, Mr. Carville, Trump said he was going to get rid of the Constitution, I have no choice but to enforce the democratic norms of this country.’"

"Maybe that’ll happen. It’s not far-fetched," he added.

MSNBC host Al Sharpton and frequent guest Donny Deutsch expressed fears Friday that Trump would place them on an enemy's "list" if he was elected president again, suggesting imprisonment or worse awaited them.