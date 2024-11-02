Cardi B suffers teleprompter glitch during Harris rally in Wisconsin

Rapper Cardi B took the stage in Wisconsin to deliver a speech at a campaign rally for Vice President Harris on Friday, but an apparent teleprompter glitch had the performer stumbling before she could begin.

Cardi B was among the celebrities at Harris' third and final Wisconsin rally, in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis. Milwaukee is home to the most Democratic votes in Wisconsin, but its conservative suburbs are where most Republicans live.

As Cardi B stood before the podium, it appeared the teleprompter wasn’t displaying her speech.

"One second guys, one second," the rapper said as the crowd cheered.

For nearly two minutes, the "WAP" singer tried to work the crowd until the apparent glitch was fixed.

"I’m a little nervous, guys! I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life," she said as the crowd continued to cheer the rapper on.

"I need Patience over here. Patience, where are you girl?" Cardi B said, referring to a staffer.

A woman eventually brought Cardi B a cell phone on which the rapper could begin her speech.

"I took my time writing this speech so I’m going to make sure I deliver it right," Cardi B told the crowd.

At one point during the speech, the rapper addressed former President Trump.

"Did you hear what Donny Trump said the other day?" Cardi B said, referring to Trump saying he’ll protect women "whether they like it or not."

"Donny, don’t," she said. "Please."

Trump held a dueling rally across town in Milwaukee in the same arena where the Republican convention took place in July.

Trump narrowly won Wisconsin in 2016 but lost in 2020 to President Biden.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.