Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cardi B

Cardi B suffers teleprompter glitch during Harris rally in Wisconsin

Cardi B endorsed Vice President Harris for president in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Cardi B has teleprompter glitch during Wisconsin rally in support for Harris Video

Cardi B has teleprompter glitch during Wisconsin rally in support for Harris

Rapper Cardi B's teleprompter appeared to malfunction as she began a speech in support of Vice President Harris at a campaign rally stop in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Rapper Cardi B took the stage in Wisconsin to deliver a speech at a campaign rally for Vice President Harris on Friday, but an apparent teleprompter glitch had the performer stumbling before she could begin.

Cardi B was among the celebrities at Harris' third and final Wisconsin rally, in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis. Milwaukee is home to the most Democratic votes in Wisconsin, but its conservative suburbs are where most Republicans live.

As Cardi B stood before the podium, it appeared the teleprompter wasn’t displaying her speech.

"One second guys, one second," the rapper said as the crowd cheered.

10 CELEBRITIES CAMPAIGNING FOR HARRIS IN ELECTION'S FINAL WEEKS

Cardi B speaking

Cardi B introduced Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Harris during a campaign rally in Milwaukee, Wis., on Friday. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

For nearly two minutes, the "WAP" singer tried to work the crowd until the apparent glitch was fixed.

"I’m a little nervous, guys! I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life," she said as the crowd continued to cheer the rapper on.

"I need Patience over here. Patience, where are you girl?" Cardi B said, referring to a staffer.

Cardi B speaks

Cardi B experienced an apparent teleprompter glitch during her speech endorsing Harris. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

A woman eventually brought Cardi B a cell phone on which the rapper could begin her speech.

"I took my time writing this speech so I’m going to make sure I deliver it right," Cardi B told the crowd.

ELECTION 2024: TRUMP, HARRIS' TOP HOLLYWOOD CELEBRITY SUPPORTERS

At one point during the speech, the rapper addressed former President Trump.

Cardi B hugs Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris

Cardi B hugs Harris after introducing the vice president. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

"Did you hear what Donny Trump said the other day?" Cardi B said, referring to Trump saying he’ll protect women "whether they like it or not."

"Donny, don’t," she said. "Please."

Trump held a dueling rally across town in Milwaukee in the same arena where the Republican convention took place in July.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump narrowly won Wisconsin in 2016 but lost in 2020 to President Biden.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More from Politics