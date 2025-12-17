Cardi B praises life in Saudi Arabia for cleanliness and lack of homelessness, unlike 'ghetto' America

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rapper Cardi B praised life in Saudi Arabia, saying it is much "cleaner," albeit more authoritarian in the Middle Eastern country.

Cardi B was the latest of many famous American performers to entertain audiences overseas in Saudi Arabia, a choice many celebrities took heat for earlier this year.

"I’m in Saudi Arabia and, so far, let me tell y’all about my experience. It’s very strict out here. They will put you under the jail," she said while staying in the country. "They ain’t playing around. Yeah, you will go to prison. Yeah, yeah, mess around and you’ll find out. However, it is very easy to follow the rules here. Like, the rules are very simple."

Cardi B noted numerous times that Saudi Arabia is bright and clean. She noted that she was initially hesitant to visit the country because of "restrictions on, like, women and gays and everything" but said the country has opened up more since then.

While Saudi Arabia has made certain reforms, like allowing women to drive, starting in 2018, it still maintains certain rules, such as forbidding people from openly wearing crucifixes. The Saudi government also continues to face international criticism over the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The rapper said she views America as a nation in decline.

"I’m starting not to like America. America makes me pay taxes. The vice president is talking s--- about me on Twitter. I don’t feel real appreciated in America. Y’all need to convince me to come back," she said. "Why would I? Look at this country. Look how they treat me.

"It’s ghetto over there," she added of America.

When the time of the stream reached 11:11 p.m., she appeared as if she were about to do the sign of the cross and make a wish, before she stopped herself.

"I don't even want to do the … you know what I'm saying? It's illegal over here, honey. You can only believe in Allah over here.

"Can't wear no crosses or nothing," she said of the country. "They don't be playing over here. But you know what I'm saying? Like, it's like you just got to have respect. That's the thing. Americans don't be respecting other people's stuff."

She went on to say that America has declined both in common manners and cleanliness, particularly when it comes to allowing homelessness in public spaces.

"America just got no courtesy. We ghetto. We just dusty. I'm sorry to say," she said. "And I'm an American myself, honey, but goddamn. And this country is so clean. I haven't even seen a bum. I don't think there's bums here."

Later, she posted a video, "Coming back to America from Saudi Arabia and realizing this what I’m coming home to," with her looking distressed because there was audio of loudly crying babies and a woman speaking in a foreign language.

