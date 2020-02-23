Candace Owens 'cannot look away' from Dem party chaos with front-runner Sanders

Democrats are in a state of panic as President Trump's support among African-American voters continues to surge, conservative commentator Candace Owens said Sunday.

"Every poll you look at shows, I don’t care if you’re looking at a left-wing or right-wing poll, they show black support for Donald Trump has increased and that’s a detrimental threat to the Democratic Party who cannot even afford to lose five points of the black vote or their entire party is finished," Owens told "Sunday Morning Futures."

Owens said Democrats were "increasing the rhetoric" and accusing conservatives of "being racist" in a last attempt to salvage the black vote, which has long been a key demographic of the party.

"The Democratic party is literally broken at this time... I cannot look away." — Candace Owens, 'Sunday Morning Futures'

"One of the most interesting components to look at heading into this election is the black vote, primarily because Democrats rely upon it heavily, for the last six decades," she explained, "which is why you see them increasing the rhetoric and constantly accusing conservatives of being racist. What’s interesting is... the accusations are no longer landing in the way that they used to."

Owens added that black voters were "looking at the actual results" of Trump's achievements during his time in office, instead of listening to the 2016 rhetoric that "Trump will ruin Black America."

"We’re seeing that we had a Republican conservative president for the last four years and he’s able to accomplish more than a black president in eight years."

Owens comments came hours after Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders emerged as the winner of the Nevada caucuses.

The outspoken commentator wasn't surprised with Sanders' success in the polls, she explained, likening him to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez D-N.Y. She said both were willing to "boldly outright say what they are after."

"I appreciate people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez," Owens said. "People could hate her, but thank goodness for her. She’s the Jeremy Corbyn of America, someone who’s willing to boldly outright say what they are after," she continued, referencing the British democratic socialist.

"Before," she continued, "I feel like the Democrats and socialists were good at hiding what they wanted, they were good at hiding that messaging so they seemed much more normal... Bernie Sanders is boldly on the front lines saying, 'you’re not going to have your health care. We will socialize health care.'"

Owens said she was witnessing the "most fascinating time in the party."

"The Democratic Party is effectively splintered. There is no way forward... The moderate Democrats are not going to get behind Bernie Sanders... that's common sense. You think the socialist Democrats are not going to get behind Michael Bloomberg complaining about Trump being a white billionaire from New York only to get behind a — white billionaire from New York? Of course not... this is why there's effectively no way forward."

Owens concluded, "The Democratic party is literally broken at this time."

She added, "I cannot look away. It is primetime television every single time. I cannot wait until Super Tuesday, I’m looking forward to it... like the night before Christmas."

Super Tuesday is March 3.

Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo contributed to this report.