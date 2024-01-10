Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Canadian police warn that posting videos of alleged package thieves could be ‘violation' of their privacy

'You cannot post the images yourself because you have to remember, in Canada, we have a presumption of innocence,' the police officer warned

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
close
NYC man arrested for attempting to flee on foot after stealing packages from porch Video

NYC man arrested for attempting to flee on foot after stealing packages from porch

Francisco Jose Eder Mateo was arrested after running from Yonkers police after allegedly stealing a package from a porch. He was spotted by a neighbor who called the police to the scene.

Police in the Canadian province of Quebec warned citizens against posting surveillance footage of their packages being stolen because it could violate the "private life" of the alleged thieves. 

"Montreal West is known for its large porches, but around the holidays, those porches are a big target for thieves or ‘porch pirates,’" CTV News Montreal videojournalist Olivia O’Malley reported on Saturday. "’It's something we deal with on a daily basis,’ said Montreal West councilor responsible for public security Lauren Small-Pennefather.

"You have people that are following the vehicles, and when they see a parcel that's dropped off, they then go and take the parcel if nobody comes to the door to retrieve the parcel," Small-Pennefather told CTV. 

However, the province’s local police force, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) warned local citizens against sharing footage of alleged porch thieves.

Photo of multiple packages at the front door.

Theft of packages from one's doorstep, known colloquially as "porch piracy" is a popular crime during the holiday season. (Fox News)

PORCH THEFT A GROWING CONCERN AS ONLINE HOLIDAY SHOPPING PUTS $74 BILLION IN GOODS AT RISK: REPORT

"You cannot post the images yourself because you have to remember, in Canada, we have a presumption of innocence and posting that picture could be a violation of private life," SQ communications officer Lt. Benoit Richard warned.

"If you get some proof that somebody might have stolen something, call the police, give that proof to the police," he said. "We'll do the investigation, bring that person to justice and file some charges."

People who post security footage of their packages being stolen could face potential defamation charges according to CTV. 

Benoit Richard

SQ communications officer Lt. Benoit Richard warned Canadians not to publicly share footage of alleged porch thieves. (CTV)

PORCH PIRATES STOLE 260 MILLION PACKAGES THIS YEAR; RETIRED COP EXPLAINS WAYS TO PREVENT IT THIS CHRISTMAS

The comments from the law enforcement officer sparked backlash and disbelief that Canadians could face legal trouble for posting home security footage of their packages being stolen. 

"It's 2024, so of course the police care more about criminals than victims of crime," Canadian journalist Ezra Levant wrote.

"The Quebec police are saying this because it embarrasses them in how much theft occurs without consequence," conservative commentator Chris Tomlinson wrote. "Report it to them and they’ll file it away and pretend it never happened."

DoorDash driver fakes food delivery and steals package off porch: police Video

"The world has gone mad," author and host of YouTube’s The Factual Feminist. Christina Hoff Sommers wrote.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Sûreté du Québec didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.