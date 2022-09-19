Canadian PM Trudeau slammed for singing rock song during Queen's mourning period: 'An international disgrace'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was slammed Monday for singing "Bohemian Rhapsody" while in London for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral services.

According to the New York Post, Trudeau joined Quebec pianist Gregory Charles and other members of the Canadian delegation at a central London hotel Saturday night, where Charles broke into he what he called an homage to some famous United Kingdom songs; Trudeau joined in singing the famous rock song by the band fittingly named Queen.

The conservative site The Blaze called it the "worst thing you'll watch all day," while former "The View" co-host Meghan McCain wrote, "Have some respect for the occasion and why you are in London for the first place. Trudeau is such a clown show."

Viva Frei, a conservative media personality, tweeted, "Nero player the fiddle while Rome burned. @JustinTrudeau sings while burning Canada to the ground. #TrudeauMustGo."

Keean Bexte, a journalist based in the United Kingdom, called Trudeau an "international disgrace."

Élie Cantin-Nantel, a journalist at True North, a Canadian media company, and a former writer at The Post Millennial, tweeted, "Once again, Trudeau embarrasses Canada on the world stage. It's also interesting how his need to wear a mask disappears when he is abroad."

Trudeau has come under fire the past two years for what some argue are tyrannical policies.

Earlier this year, under Trudeau's direction, the Canadian government froze the bank accounts of truckers protesting against vaccine mandates. Trudeau also slammed COVID-19 vaccine skeptics as being racists and misogynists despite his wearing blackface and offensive costumes on multiple occasions.