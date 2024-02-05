Californians shocked by electric bills after rate hike: 'Like you're getting punished'

Some California residents are "stunned" by the high cost of their latest electric and gas bill, after a major utility company raised prices for millions of customers last month.

"It’s almost like you’re getting punished," 90-year-old Dorothy Lovell told The San Francisco Chronicle. The Santa Rosa resident's utility bill was $696.64 in January.

"I really was not prepared," longtime San Francisco resident Rebecca Gallegos told the paper after her bill increased by $162 from the month prior. "I’m blown away."

Utility company Pacific Gas and Electric Co. "PG&E" announced in November that their customers would be paying about $35 more a month on their utility bills in 2024 after the California Public Utilities Commission approved the new rates. That adds up to over $400 extra a year.

PG&E said it would be making improvements to power lines and gas pipeline safety after years of devastating wildfires, the Chronicle reported.

PG&E customers could see their bills skyrocket even more this year, as the utility commission considers approving additional proposals from PG&E to recover costs from last year's storms. If approved, customers could see their bills go up an additional $14-15 a month, the report said.

PG&E spokesperson Lynsey Paulo said that they are working with customers who are struggling to afford their utility costs.

Paulo told the Chronicle that qualifying customers can now receive up to $1,000 off their bills through their Relief for Energy Assistance through Community Help program "REACH" and get other help for reducing their bills on their website.

Fox News Digital has reached out to PG&E for comment.

PG&E is also one of three major utility companies in California whose rates could soon be based on "equity" after Assembly Bill 205 passed last year. The bill allows the California Public Utilities Commission to charge customers fixed rates based on their income.

Low income customers would save about $300 a year under the new law, according to Fox11 Los Angeles, while households earning more than $180,000 would pay an average of $500 more a year on their electricity bills.

The regulatory agency's deadline for approving the suggested changes is July 1, 2024, but would not take effect on customers' bills right away, the report said.

Last week, some Democrats who voted for the bill announced legislation to repeal the controversial bill.