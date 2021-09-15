CA sheriff refuses to comply with COVID vaccine mandate for officers: 'I'm not anti-vaccine'

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, and explained why he's defying Governor Newsom's COVID vaccine mandate.

SHERIFF BIANCO: We’ve been making it readily available to everyone and that’s another thing that goes a little bit against the narrative, especially with me, is that I’m anti-vaccine. I’m not. I want everybody that wants the vaccine to get the vaccine and so we’ve had the opportunity for months and months to get our personnel vaccinated and this 40% are the ones that either medical or their personal beliefs, religious beliefs, whatever the case may be, they don’t want this vaccine and they aren’t going to take it, and those are the ones that are coming to me, even the ones that are vaccinated are thanking me for sticking up for their partners that don’t believe it or don’t want it.

