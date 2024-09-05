California passes ban on plastic grocery bags again, this time nixing thicker plastic bags

California lawmakers have passed a second plastic bag ban after admitting the state's first ban failed its goal of reducing plastic waste.

State Sen. Catherine Blakespear, D-Encinitas, and Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, D-Orinda, told The Los Angeles Times more sweeping legislation was needed to address a "loophole" in the initial legislation, which actually led consumers to use more plastic over the past decade.

The Democrats' new proposal, offered in bills Senate Bill 1053 and Assembly Bill 2236, revises the state's single-use bag ban to stop grocery stores from selling thicker plastic grocery bags and requires grocery stores to only offer recycled paper bags at checkout.

The legislation was passed in late August and now sits on Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk awaiting his signature. If signed into law, the ban would become effective in 2026.

"Instead of being asked do you want paper or plastic at checkout, consumers will simply be asked if they want a paper bag," Blakespear told the Times. "This easy change eliminates plastic bags from the point of sale and helps California significantly reduce the plastic waste that is contaminating our environment and waters."

In 2014, the Golden State passed SB 270, a statewide ban on single-use plastic bags at grocery, drug and convenience stores, in efforts to reduce the amount of plastic waste and encourage the public to use reusable bags. However, Democrats admitted the plastic bag ban failed to reduce waste, because consumers would opt to pay a small fee for the heavier "reusable" plastic bags offered by grocery stores instead. However, consumers typically threw these bags away.

As a result, consumer advocacy group CALPIRG claimed there's been a 47% jump in plastic bag waste tonnage over the past decade.

"157,385 tons of plastic bag waste was discarded in California the year the law was passed. By 2022, however, the tonnage of discarded plastic bags had skyrocketed to 231,072 — a 47% jump. Even accounting for an increase in population, the number rose from 4.08 tons per 1,000 people in 2014 to 5.89 tons per 1,000 people in 2022," the Times said of the report's findings in February.

The new legislation received support from both environmental groups and the California Grocers Association, the Times report said.

The paper pleaded for lawmakers to pass the "do-over" plastic ban in an editorial last month.

"Retailers handed them out like candy, and consumers couldn’t have recycled them even if they wanted to. No recycling facility in the state accepts these bags," the editorial read.

"This can’t go on," it continued. "We need a do-over — a second plastic bag ban that fulfills the promise that lawmakers made in 2014 by passing Senate Bill 270, and that voters embraced two years later when they rejected an industry-led ballot measure to overturn it."

An alliance of California recyclers and manufacturers announced they were disappointed by the bills.

"This ill-advised approval will create a cascade of problems for every Californian. These lawmakers chose to enact legislation that they know is flawed despite specific examples, studies, and polls that show banning plastic film grocery bags hurts consumers, businesses, is not what Californians want, and does not help the environment or limit plastic waste," Roxanne Spiekerman, spokesperson for the RRA and Vice President of Public Affairs for PreZero US, said in a statement.

Fox News' Kendall Tietz contributed to this report.