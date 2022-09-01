California mom alarmed after teenage son brought Narcan home from school: 'I was very scared'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California mom is alarmed after her teenage son came home from school with Narcan which was made available to students at an assembly on the dangers of fentanyl.

Michelle Chunn joined "Fox & Friends" Thursday to discuss what happened when her son came home with a nasal spray commonly used to reverse a narcotic overdose.

"I was very stressed. I was scared. He had the box there open already," she told Steve Doocy.

"I didn't know if he had taken it. I grabbed it from him. I looked in the box. I did see that everything was fine. I immediately put it up on a shelf and told him, don't touch it."

She said her son and classmates were given the drug at a Pleasant Grove High School assembly and her son found it "funny." However, she was not very amused and said the drug should not be taken lightly.

Chunn said her son is a cancer survivor, which made her more concerned about him having the substance in his possession and said parents were not notified beforehand.

"The studies that have been done on it are people who have overdosed. What about people that have pre-existing medical conditions?" Chunn said. "It scares me."

"The parents have a right to know. If I would have known. I would have discussed it with my son prior, and it wouldn't have been an issue."

The school stated that it did not "pre-approve" Narcan being given to students at the assembly about the dangers of fentanyl, which was presented by Sacramento health and law enforcement officials and a nonprofit.

Chunn said the school should have paid closer attention to the situation and stopped students from taking Narcan out of the event.

Across the U.S., cities including San Diego, Las Vegas and New York are installing vending machines and locker kiosks stocked with nasal sprays that contain naloxone, a medication that can be used in emergencies for someone who has overdosed on opioids, including fentanyl.

The city agency recently installed a naloxone tower in front of the Blackwell Library in the West Philadelphia neighborhood.

Each of the 22 lockers contains a kit with two doses of Narcan Nasal Spray, a face shield for rescue breathing, gloves, and a quick guide on how to administer the shot.

Since it was installed in February of this year, the tower has been accessed nearly 400 times.

