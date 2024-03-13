Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

California lawmaker introduces bill to prohibit 6 artificial food additives in school cafeterias

Assembly member Jesse Gabriel said the list of 6 dyes is already banned in the EU

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
close
California highway clogged with hundreds of toilet paper rolls after mishap Video

California highway clogged with hundreds of toilet paper rolls after mishap

According to the California Highway Patrol, a Ford F-350 carrying three large boxes of toilet paper spilled on Monday morning near Newhall leading to slowed traffic (SKY Fox)

Legislation in California was introduced Tuesday to stop public schools from serving six artificial food dyes in school cafeterias. 

Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Blue 1, Blue 2, Green 3 and titanium dioxide are all on the list of synthetic food additives that would be banned from school cafeterias if Assembly Bill 2316 passes in California. 

Earlier this year, assembly member Jesse Gabriel also introduced AB 418, legislation that would ban the sale, manufacture, and distribution of products containing five specific and widely used food additives across the Golden State: red dye 3, potassium bromate, propylparaben, titanium dioxide, and brominated vegetable oil.

BEHIND SCHEDULE: CALIFORNIA BIT OFF MORE THAN IT COULD CHEW FOOD WITH FOOD WASTE RECYCLING GOALS

Cafeteria and food split image

Legislation in California was introduced Tuesday to stop public schools from serving six artificial food dyes in school cafeterias.  (Getty Images)

These ingredients, all approved for consumption by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), are used in several popular food items, especially candy.

Gabriel is now pushing for legislation to prevent the use of certain artifical additives in schools. 

"Basically, the companies that produce these products that are sold in schools would have a choice," Gabriel told Fox 11 Los Angeles in an interview. "They can either make minor modifications to their recipes to remove these ingredients, all of which there are strong signs showing that they can cause cancer, ADHD and neurobehavioral issues in kids."

"So they can make the decision to do what they already did in Europe and a lot of other places which is to substitute out those harmful chemicals for safer alternatives," he said. 

"Or, the school districts would then have to switch to another product, so maybe they would have to switch from one brand of apple sauce to another, or one brand of muffins to another." 

'CANDY COPS': FOOD, BEVERAGE INDUSTRY SLAM CALIFORNIA BILL THAT MAY CHANGE HOW FAVORITE SNACKS TASTE

California flag and state capitol split image

Earlier this year, Gabriel introduced AB 418, legislation that would ban the sale, manufacture, and distribution of products containing five specific and widely used food additives across the Golden State: red dye 3, potassium bromate, propylparaben, titanium dioxide, and brominated vegetable oil. (Getty Images)

Gabriel said that he was working with stakeholders — people in the food industry, nutritionists at public schools and other interested parties — in order to make the bill as effective as possible at preventing children from coming into contact with artifical food dyes and additives. 

"To me, it's a common sense measure as somebody who struggled with ADHD growing up, who's a dad of three kids, who has a child with an ADHD diagnosis who's sometimes struggled," Gabriel said. "The idea that we would put all of this love and attention and care and therapy and support into our kids in the morning and then serve them some food at lunch that's just going to exacerbate those challenges and undo all that good work doesn't make any sense." 

"We want to make sure that we're protecting our kids in our schools and serving them food that's not going to increase their challenges that they may have," he added. 

Gabriel said the legislation was intended to make the food in schools "safe" and that they won't "harm them or interfere with their ability to learn." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gabriel's office and the FDA did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital

Fox News' Aaron Kleigman contributed to this report. 

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.