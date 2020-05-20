California city declares itself a sanctuary for businesses: 'We're going to stand our ground' against draconian lockdown

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A California mayor is declaring his city a sanctuary for businesses from the state's coronavirus shutdown orders.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends," Atwater Mayor Paul Creighton explained that in California there's a "sanctuary city for everything" including drug abuse and rampant homelessness.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

He said that they had smashed the COVID-19 curve in their city days ahead of Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom and that nurses in local hospitals are being "sent home" because hospitalization numbers are "extremely low."

Despite Creighton's community having done a "great job," he feared that his local hospital would close because of the lack of revenue.

"Atwater is one of the lowest numbers in our county and we're seeing the economic pressure of this -- and we're not getting any relief from the governor or the county so -- we decided to step up," he stated.

Creighton added that while he didn't want to jeopardize any businesses with state licenses, the police in the city of Atwater would stand down and support their residents.

That said, the state's Alcohol Beverage Control was not as supportive over the weekend. According to Creighton, they threatened local businesses in Atwater.

"The revenues are down. We're following the Constitution. And, we're not actively [or] aggressively going to file a lawsuit or anything else, but we're going to stand our ground," he declared. "And, the draconian measures that are taken, [they don't] fit our community."

"We smashed the curve here in Merced County and we're doing our part," Creighton concluded. "So, let us return back to business as normal with best practices, and businesses know how to do that."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Although Newsom recently announced slightly loosened criteria for counties that hope to allow businesses to reopen more quickly than the state overall, 24 California counties have been allowed to reopen more businesses to date.