©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

California AG candidate on NASCAR star Bobby East's killing: Crime surge sparking 'spiral of lawlessness'

The suspect in Bobby East's killing had an outstanding arrest warrant, according to police

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
California attorney general candidate Nathan Hochman explained how far-left policies have led to the crime surge in California after East was stabbed to death at a Southern California gas station.

California attorney general candidate Nathan Hochman warned California is enduring a "spiral of lawlessness" after police unveiled the suspect accused of killing former NASCAR driver Bobby East had an outstanding arrest warrant. Hochman joined "Fox & Friends" Monday to discuss the tragic killing and how Democrats' policies have made circumstances like East's murder "inevitable."

BOBBY EAST MURDER: CALIFORNIA POLICE SHOOT, KILL SUSPECT WANTED IN FORMER NASCAR DRIVER'S DEATH

NATHAN HOCHMAN: What this is, sadly, is another tragic but inevitable day in California where you have a spiral of lawlessness. And by that, what I mean is that you have one person in the smallest of crimes running out of a CVS with just under $950, knowing that they won't be prosecuted, which has led to three people running out of a Walgreens, 80 people running out of a Nordstrom, smash and grab robberies, follow home robberies, train robberies, run a double-digit rise in homicides.

