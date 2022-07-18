California AG candidate on NASCAR star Bobby East's killing: Crime surge sparking 'spiral of lawlessness'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

California attorney general candidate Nathan Hochman warned California is enduring a "spiral of lawlessness" after police unveiled the suspect accused of killing former NASCAR driver Bobby East had an outstanding arrest warrant. Hochman joined "Fox & Friends" Monday to discuss the tragic killing and how Democrats' policies have made circumstances like East's murder "inevitable."

NATHAN HOCHMAN: What this is, sadly, is another tragic but inevitable day in California where you have a spiral of lawlessness. And by that, what I mean is that you have one person in the smallest of crimes running out of a CVS with just under $950, knowing that they won't be prosecuted, which has led to three people running out of a Walgreens, 80 people running out of a Nordstrom, smash and grab robberies, follow home robberies, train robberies, run a double-digit rise in homicides.

