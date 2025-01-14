Caitlyn Jenner predicts a 'change' in Californians after LA fires shine ‘bright light’ on state's ‘weaknesses’

Long-time California resident and Fox News contributor Caitlyn Jenner predicts that there will be a "change" in thinking across the state after the way leadership handled the wildfires still affecting parts of Los Angeles County.

Jenner, who said she has lived in California since 1973, recalled the first time she saw the state's "Welcome to California, the Golden State" sign on Highway 82.

"Boy, have I seen this state decline over the years. We're not gold, we're not silver, we're not bronze. We don't even make the finals anymore," Jenner told "The Story," arguing that the state's decline is because of the politicians running it.

The former 2021 Republican recall election candidate argued that the details emerging from how officials failed to prepare for the wildfires are going to shine a "bright light" on California's "weaknesses."

"Light is good because it's a disinfectant. I mean, we have so many issues here, mostly with the politicians," said Jenner, likening the politician's responses to problems like a game of "whack-a-mole."

"You know that game when you play, when you have the mole and you have the board in front of you and the head pops up, you got a hammer, and you bang it down? And then another one comes up over here, and you bang it down," she described.

"That's what they do. Soon as the problem comes up, then they try to do what they can do to fix it. Instead of being on the offensive a year before the fires," Jenner further explained her analogy.

Jenner criticized Gov. Gavin Newsom's response to the wildfires, highlighting how she has had properties affected by several fires over the years and that they happen "all the time."

"This is devastating stuff. And they're not on the offense," said Jenner, acknowledging the massive winds that contributed to the level of devastation from the flames.

Outside of the unusually windy conditions, California has been dealing with a water infrastructure problem, which Jenner highlighted.

"Certainly in the 60s, we had the California aqueduct come through. The greatest project in history [for] water in California. Since then, we've been run by liberal Democrats and we just get less and less. And it's just, it's a shame because there are a lot of things you can do, and they just have their priorities in the wrong spot," she said.

California suffers from an outdated water reserves system that was incapable of storing all the water from the record rainfall last year. Without the reservoirs providing adequate storage, much of the rain water had to be dumped into the ocean.

Jenner detailed how she believes that California has and will continue to swing more Republican after the wildfire mismanagement in L.A. and President-elect Donald Trump's election victory.

"What [Trump] did to this state, if you looked at over the last few elections, the amount of blue which was on our state, it was half the state. Now it's about a third," said Jenner, detailing how most of the California blue zones are in the major metropolitan areas of San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego.

"I hope the people of California can really change their thinking. And I think what's happening [with] this fire is going to change their thinking. It's things like this that have to happen," said Jenner, explaining how California as a whole is controlled by Democrats.

"They control the money. They control the votes. They control the unions. And to me, the whole state is like a big scam," she said.