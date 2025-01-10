Expand / Collapse search
Gov. Newsom cut fire budget by $100M months before lethal California fires

California fire prevention took a hit the year before the fires, but the Newsom administration claims it boosted overall funding since assuming office in 2019

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
Officials somehow found a way to make the fire situation worse: Watters Video

Officials somehow found a way to make the fire situation worse: Watters

‘The Five’ panelists discuss the wildfires that continue to decimate Los Angeles County for a fourth day.

A review of last year's California state budget shows California Gov. Gavin Newsom cut funding for wildfire and forest resilience by more than $100 million.

The budget, signed in June and covering the 2024-25 fiscal year, eliminated $101 million from seven "wildfire and forest resilience" programs, according to a report from Newsweek.

The California fires, responsible for destroying more than 10,000 buildings in the Los Angeles area, are still not contained.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES DEVASTATE LOS ANGELES COUNTY, KILLING 5 AND THREATENING THOUSANDS OF HOMES

Aftermath of the California wildfires

Fire crews battle the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section of Los Angeles Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.  (Ethan Swope/AP)

Cal Fire had a $5 million reduction in spending on fuel reduction teams, including funds used to pay for vegetation management work by the California National Guard, the report noted.

LA FIRE SOUNDED ALARM ON BUDGET CUTS IMPACTING WILDFIRE RESPONSE: MEMO

Other changes:

  • $28 million cut from multiple state conservancies that expand wildfire resilience
  • $12 million cut from a "home hardening" experiment that would protect homes from wildfires
  • $8 million cut from monitoring and research spending, mostly dedicated to Cal Fire and state universities
  • $4 million cut from the forest legacy program, which encourages landowners to manage their properties
  • $3 million cut from funding for an inter-agency forest data hub
Gavin Newsom surveying fire damage

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, surveys damage in Pacific Palisades with Cal Fire's Nick Schuler Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Pacific Palisades, Calif. (Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Newsom's director of communications, Izzy Gardon, called the budget cuts a "ridiculous lie," in a statement to Fox News Digital Friday night.

ESSENTIAL PHONE NUMBERS FOR LOS ANGELES-AREA RESIDENTS AND HOW YOU CAN HELP

"The governor has doubled the size of our firefighting army, built the world’s largest aerial firefighting fleet and the state has increased the forest management ten-fold since he took office," she wrote. "Facts matter."

California Wildfires Photo Gallery

The devastation of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.  (AP Photo/John Locher)

His office attached statistics that refer to the overall increase in spending and personnel over a number of years since he took office in 2019, as opposed to commenting on the most recent cuts.

Cal Fire did not immediately respond to a request for comment as of 8 p.m. Friday.

