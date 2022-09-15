Byron Donalds rips Biden's 'destructive' equity agenda after DOD education official's anti-White tweets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., warned of President Biden's "destructive" equity agenda after it was revealed Kelisa Wing, the Department of Defense's equity chief, described herself as a "woke administrator" and posted anti-White tweets. On "Fox & Friends" Thursday, Donalds said the "insipid" agenda is causing the low military recruitment and low morale.

BYRON DONALDS: It doesn't surprise me. This has been the move of Joe Biden's administration from day one. This insipid equity agenda is actually destructive to the country, because in order to enforce equity, that means you have to depress or suppress certain fabrics of the country. That is not a United States that's a more perfect union. That is the United States that moves down the road of autocracy and fascism. That thing that Joe Biden likes to spread around. He's the one causing it. There is no wonder why military recruitment is down at the Department of Defense. There is no wonder why morale is down. Because if you are going to put your foot literally on the neck of some of our men and women who serve with leadership like that, how are they going to respond to the challenges we are facing, namely Russia, namely China, and the threats we cannot perceive?

