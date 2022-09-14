Pompeo blasts Biden over Pentagon equity officer: They want to make it about 'green energy and racism'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden's Defense Department diversity officer's racially charged remarks are proof he wants to make the Pentagon more "about green energy and racism" than national defense, Mike Pompeo told "Jesse Watters Primetime."

Pompeo, a veteran himself and former secretary of state, reacted to now-shielded comments about "Cau-dacity" — an apparent slang term for the purported "audacity" of "Caucasians" — from Kelisa Wing.

Wing also posted a June 2020 tweet expressing "exhaust[ion] with these white folx in these [professional development] sessions," as Fox News Digital revealed Tuesday.

"This is very intentional. They've put her in this place because [the Defense Department] is another institution that [the Biden administration] has every intention of tearing down," Pompeo said Wednesday.

"But I was a soldier. It's been a couple of decades, Jesse. We were about being warriors. We were about team-building. We were about excellence. They want to make the military about green energy and racism — they want to tear it down with these programs that they put at the top of their list."

Pompeo said Wing is a "symptom" of Biden's mission to make the military more "woke."

"It would be tiresome if it weren't so darn dangerous," Pompeo said.

Host Jesse Watters pointed to a book Wing wrote, which includes the passage:

"White privilege hurts a lot of people. If you are White, you might not feel bad about hurting others or you might feel afraid to lose this privilege. Privileges like extra money in your pocket that you didn't earn."

Watters asked why the American taxpayer is stuck footing her salary with such rhetoric.

He added that he first believed Biden isn't properly vetting all of the "woke" members of his administration, but now realizes they are intentionally hiring them to represent what they want America to be.

Pompeo argued that the military is one institution where the idea of meritocracy should be followed to a T.

"We have to take only the finest — only the most excellent. It's our United States military. When I was a young tank commander, a platoon leader, I didn't choose my tank gunner based on his race. I wanted to choose the guy who… was going to throw the 105-millimeter round downrange and break something," he said.

"That's what we have to make sure continues — when they begin to talk about M1 tanks being carbon neutral and our workforce ‘looking like America,’ we want it to look like the warriors that can deter the bad guys from doing the kinds of things that they want to do against us."

Employing Wing in such a role and in such an important installation as the Pentagon, he added, puts the U.S. military at substantial risk.

Fox News Digital's Hannah Grossman contributed to this report.