Department of Defense equity chief goes dark on social media after Fox News Digital report on anti-White posts

A diversity chief at the Department of Defense's education wing went dark on social media after Fox News Digital found that she posted disparaging posts about White people on Twitter.

The chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at the Department of Defense Education Activity, Kelisa Wing, described herself on Twitter as a "woke administrator." Fox News Digital reported that Wing published tweets calling White people "Karens," a derogatory word.

Wing's Twitter account was put on private and her LinkedIn account appeared to be deleted. Fox News Digital previously downloaded a copy of her account profile. It indicated she worked at the DoD for 16 years and was promoted as DEI chief in December 2021.

In June 2020, Wing said, "I'm exhausted with these white folx in these [professional development] sessions."

"[T]his lady actually had the CAUdacity to say that black people can be racist too… I had to stop the session and give Karen the BUSINESS… [W]e are not the majority, we don't have power," she continued. "Caudacity" is a slang term that is used to describe audacity demonstrated by White people.

On another occasion, Wing responded to a user who said, "I am exhausted by 99% of the white men in education and 95% of the white women. Where can I get a break from white nonsense for a while?"

Wing responded, "If another Karen tells me about her feelings… I might lose it..."

In another post, Wing responded to a user who criticized the DoD diversity chief's article demanding all teachers take part in " dismantling racial oppression " and claimed that "racism is ingrained in the very fabric of our country."

"Bye Karen," Wing responded to the user.

Wing has also referred to former President Trump as the "whole boy version of a Karen" and former secretary of education Betsy DeVos as "the queen of Karens."

When Wing was promoted to chief in December 2021, the DoD said Wing "has been involved with diversity, equity and inclusion efforts for… schools over many years, authoring several books on the topic."

Wing — who oversees curriculum at DoDEA, according to a press release — has co-created children's books on defunding the police, Black Lives Matter and White privilege.

"White privilege hurts a lot of people. If you are White you might feel bad about hurting others or you might feel afraid to lose this privilege," the book, "What is White Privilege ?" said. It added that White people must confess their privilege and were de facto hurting Black people by being benefactors of unearned advantages.

It said that, "Overcoming White privilege is a job that must start with the White community."



"[W]ill you really feel good at the end of the race when you look back and see others fighting obstacles that you didn't even have?" the book added.

The director of DoDEA, Thomas Brady, said, "Kelisa Wing is exactly the right person to lead our efforts in building on the foundational work done to support meaningful change in our organization."

"This new position will take a holistic approach to identifying and improving how we integrate the practice of diversity, equity and inclusion in every aspect of DoDEA, from curriculum and assessment to hiring and professional development," he continued.

DoDEA "directs… education programs for school-age children of Department of Defense personnel" and "provides support and resources to Local Educational Agencies throughout the United States that serve children of military families."

DoDEA schools are located in the United States, Europe, Pacific, Western Asia, Middle East, Cuba, Guam and Puerto Rico.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Department of Defense, asking whether there were any actions taken but did not immediately receive a response.