'Blind Side' star Quinton Aaron says he 'saw Jesus' while in a coma after near-fatal stroke

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"The Blind Side" star Quinton Aaron says he "saw Jesus" while he was in a coma after experiencing a health scare in January.

Aaron, a Christian actor most known for portraying NFL player Michael Oher in the Oscar-winning 2009 film, was hospitalized earlier this year and placed on life support for four days after suffering a near-fatal stroke due to a severe blood infection.

Aaron told TMZ on Tuesday about his recovery journey, revealing that he had "coded" multiple times while in the hospital – that is, experienced a medical emergency – and had to be revived by staff.

"At the time, I didn’t know that’s what happened, but it made sense as I was told that that was what had happened because I saw Jesus," he told TMZ.

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According to Aaron, he saw Jesus from the side, describing Jesus as having long white hair, dressed in a white robe, and with skin "a little lighter than mine." He said there was a "golden glow" emanating from the figure's robe.

Aaron described how Jesus approached him and touched his back.

"He appeared in front of me and placed his hands on my back exactly where the pain was. 'Til this day, I can still feel his hands as if they’re there," Aaron said.

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At that moment, he said his pain went away. He later learned from doctors he would not need any surgery, and he believes Jesus healed him.

"This made it like it increased my faith, I would say, because when I found out that I coded, that made so much sense to me because it was like instead of it feeling like just a vision, it was like, no, you died... And God, you know, brought me back. Like, he placed his hands on me and I came back," he said. "So, it feels like I was given a second chance."

Aaron said the experience has made him reflect on his purpose in life and realize there was "more to do."

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Aaron previously told Fox News Digital that he had a "come to Jesus" moment in 2021 after experiencing another fall and health scare that led him to lose more than 200 pounds.

He recalled passing out while sitting along a waterfront and later learning his fall may have been caused by diabetic ketoacidosis, a complication from extremely high blood sugar levels.

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"I was in diabetic ketoacidosis," he said. "The blood becomes acidic, and your organs start to shut down. So that’s why God was like, ‘Do you want to die?’ And I’m like, ‘No.’ Because I was on the way."

Fox News' Lori A. Bashian contributed to this report.