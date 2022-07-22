Expand / Collapse search
Buck Sexton: I pray New Yorkers wake up and vote for Lee Zeldin over Kathy Hochul in November

Fox News Staff
'Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show' co-host Buck Sexton weighs in on the catch-and-release system in place amid the attack on gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

"Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show" co-host Buck Sexton reacted to the release of the alleged attacker on New York gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

BUCK SEXTON: You had Lee Zeldin, who's running to change the bail reform law. He's talking, among other things, he's talking about bail reform. He's attacked by a guy on stage. He immediately tweets out, Zeldin does, this guy's going to probably be out in a couple of hours, and then the guy's out in a couple of hours. 

ALLEGED LEE ZELDIN ATTEMPTED ATTACKED CHARGED WITH FELONY, IMMEDIATELY RELEASED JUST AS CONGRESSMAN PREDICTED

I mean, this is almost like one big advertisement for why the catch-and-release system that we have right now has led to so many problems, not just in New York City, in New York state, but in every place across the country that has tried to implement these "end mass incarceration policies." That's the phrase they use, but it really just means stop locking up criminals.

