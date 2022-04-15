Expand / Collapse search
Bruce: Biden hit with another terrible week

Tammy Bruce discusses Biden’s cratering poll numbers on multiple issues and with Hispanics and young people on ‘Hannity.’

Tammy Bruce dives into another poor week of polling for President Biden, showing him with low numbers among Gen Z, millennials, and only 26 percent approval with Hispanics on "Hannity."

TAMMY BRUCE: Tonight we are at the bitter end of yet another terrible week for Joe Biden. Dreadful economic news, mayhem at the southern border and poll numbers lower than ever before. Not only is Biden underwater by double digits in five new polls, but he is also struggling in two key demographics that Democrats desperately need to win elections, according to a Quinnipiac, only 26 percent of Hispanics now approve of Biden's performance in the White House. And Gallup found that Biden is also hemorrhaging support among young voters. 

GREENSBORO, USA - APRIL 14: US President Joe Biden delivering remarks on his administration's efforts to make more in America, rebuild our supply chains here at home, and bring down costs for the American people as part of Building a Better America in Greensboro, NC, on April 14, 2022. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Only 39 percent of Generation Z and 41 percent of millennials approve of Joe Biden. Tonight bad poll numbers are just the beginning of Biden's problems. This week, President Biden - you've perhaps seen this - looked lost and confused, and at one point he attempted to shake hands with someone who wasn't there. And during a speech, Joe Biden claimed that he used to be a full professor at the University of Pennsylvania. 

