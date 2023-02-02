British Airways takes heat from its own pilot for stifling social media rules: 'End of my flying posts'

British Airways posted a clarification on its social media rules after a veteran pilot known for his airborne photos lamented the company's refreshed guidelines.

Captain Dave Wallsworth, who had been flying for British Airways since 1989, was known for posting photos from inside the cockpit during flights and taking selfies from his window on the runway. He claimed on Wednesday that due to the company's updated rules, he is now barred from posting any photos while "professionally engaged."

"Unfortunately, due to newly published company guidelines, I & my colleagues will no longer be allowed to post when ‘professionally engaged in our job’ at @British_Airways," Wallsworth tweeted. "So that’s the end of my flying posts,photos and videos. Thanks for all the lovely comments over the years."

ELIZABETH HURLEY VENTS HER FRUSTRATION AT BRITISH AIRWAYS AFTER BEING ‘STRANDED WITH NO FOOD AND WATER’ FOR 12 HOURS

Wallsworth often took pictures of his flights while airborne, as well as posted photos of himself with celebrities like actors David Harewood, Timothy Dalton and the late Helen McCrory.

British Airways appeared to respond on Thursday with an online statement saying they're "not stopping colleagues from posting on social media," but clarifying that employees are not supposed to take or post photos while performing safety-critical tasks.

Critics of the British Airways guidelines sounded off on Twitter.

"This is so silly," The Times journalist Hannah Al-Othman said. "Please let us have the nice photos from around the world. Do you really want BA’s presence on social media to just be responding to complaints?"

"Everyone loves to share in their awesome job - which loads of us wanted to do but can't for whatever reason - and the views from the best office window," Andrew Stuart, deputy editor for Reach Central Video Hub, said. "It's such a shame that's being curtailed. We can only hope that someone is rethinking it."

"What you claim, and what your pilots say, is completely different," Business Traveler magazine's aviation director Enrique Perella tweeted. "Such a disappointment. Your pilots are some of the best to follow because of the beautiful content they provide."

Others cheered Wallsworth as a "fabulous ambassador" for the airline and reminisced about how much they enjoyed his photos.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We’ve not stopped any colleague from posting on social media – in fact, quite the opposite," British Airways told Fox News Digital in a statement. "We’ve given our people clarity about what’s appropriate and when. For example, when our colleagues are flying an aircraft, they’re responsible for the safety of everyone on board. It’s not unreasonable to ask them to wait until their break to take photos."

The social media guidelines, which were updated on Jan. 25, stated that British Airways encourages employees to share original content creation for the brand, but to do so within the proper boundaries.

"As a business we actively use social media networks to tell our story, celebrate our achievements, attract new customers and strengthen our brand and reputation. We positively encourage and value the contributions that you, our colleagues, make on social media by sharing your passion for original content creation and your pride for working at BA," the guidelines read.

"Many of you choose to post work-related content on social media," the document later reads. "You are central to our success as a business and sharing your passion for working with us is part of the way that we continue to create A Better BA. But this comes with responsibility. Improper use of social media could negatively impact colleagues, customers, and BA’s reputation."