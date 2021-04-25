Brit Hume, Juan Williams look back on 25 years with 'Fox News Sunday'

Fox News' Brit Hume and Juan Williams joined "Fox News Sunday" for its 25th anniversary episode to reminisce over the many years they reported on the show together. Though the colleagues and friends may disagree politically, they compared their relationship to wrestlers, saying, "We go on to the next town the next night, and we do it again."

CELEBRATING 25 YEARS OF 'FOX NEWS SUNDAY'

CHRIS WALLACE: Did you think we were going to be here 25 years later?

BRIT HUME: I thought so, and I must say, Chris, I mean, since you took over the show, I think you've added a level of discipline and focus and sharpness of questioning that has really helped the program. And it's been kind of the hallmark of your tour of duty here.

JUAN WILLIAMS: I want to just emphasize what Brit said, I think that your questioning has become the hallmark of the show. People know that they're going to get sharp questions...

You know, I think a lot of this is being able to disagree without being disagreeable, knowing that you can go to a Sunday show where you will get really fact-based questions and expect honest, revealing answers. And that's become the epitome of what 'Fox News Sunday' is known for.

HUME: Juan Williams and I disagree about nearly everything political, but we have long been friends and I adore Juan.

WILLIAMS: Oh, [Brit's] the best, and I got to tell you, he says it's like wrestlers sometimes, we go on to the next town the next night, and we do it again.