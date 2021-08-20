Rep. Brian Mast on 'Faulkner Focus': Biden admin created 'an Afghanistan hostage crisis'

Florida Rep. Brian Mast, a veteran who was injured in combat, told "The Faulkner Focus" Friday that Biden’s chaotic withdrawal is resulting in an "Afghanistan hostage crisis" amid the Taliban takeover.

REP. BRIAN MAST: It's so dangerous in this respect. It's very clear the Biden’s administration's objective is always optics. They were probably trying to do this because they wanted the optics of being out before 9/11. Now they're trying to keep those optics of this is, quote, not a combat mission, and it's the optics that are going to put people in even further danger instead of going out there and making the Taliban our hostages.

Right now, America is on what about day seven, day eight of the Afghanistan hostage crisis for us, and until we flip that scenario back to where it was prior to this, we can't safely get our people out… We gave up the most secure airbase, Bagram, probably in the world for a totally non-secure airbase.

We heard President Biden say we gave them the most advanced weaponry. So every minute that goes by, their understanding, their capabilities further and further, what do they have to shoot down an aircraft from surface to air? What drone capabilities did they pick up by taking over that U.S. military equipment that they can fly into an aircraft, given that they're going to be flying thousands of Americans and others out of this situation? It can rapidly deteriorate if we don't make them our hostages.

