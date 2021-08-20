Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Rep. Brian Mast on 'Faulkner Focus': Biden admin created 'an Afghanistan hostage crisis'

Army veteran says Biden’s optics are going to put people in ‘further danger’

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Rep. Brian Mast on Taliban takeover: 'This is an Afghanistan hostage crisis' Video

Rep. Brian Mast on Taliban takeover: 'This is an Afghanistan hostage crisis'

Veteran and Florida Rep. Brian Mast joins ‘The Faulkner Focus’ to discuss Biden’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Florida Rep. Brian Mast, a veteran who was injured in combat, told "The Faulkner Focus" Friday that Biden’s chaotic withdrawal is resulting in an "Afghanistan hostage crisis" amid the Taliban takeover.  

REPORTS OF TALIBAN TARGETING BLACKLISTED AFGHANS, JOURNALISTS SPREAD FEAR

REP. BRIAN MAST: It's so dangerous in this respect. It's very clear the Biden’s administration's objective is always optics. They were probably trying to do this because they wanted the optics of being out before 9/11. Now they're trying to keep those optics of this is, quote, not a combat mission, and it's the optics that are going to put people in even further danger instead of going out there and making the Taliban our hostages. 

Right now, America is on what about day seven, day eight of the Afghanistan hostage crisis for us, and until we flip that scenario back to where it was prior to this, we can't safely get our people out… We gave up the most secure airbase, Bagram, probably in the world for a totally non-secure airbase. 

We heard President Biden say we gave them the most advanced weaponry. So every minute that goes by, their understanding, their capabilities further and further, what do they have to shoot down an aircraft from surface to air? What drone capabilities did they pick up by taking over that U.S. military equipment that they can fly into an aircraft, given that they're going to be flying thousands of Americans and others out of this situation? It can rapidly deteriorate if we don't make them our hostages. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Rep. Brian Mast on Taliban takeover, Afghanistan withdrawal Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.