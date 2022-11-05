Expand / Collapse search
BRIAN KILMEADE: We used to be a nation of action

'One Nation' host Brian Kilmeade shares how previous presidents took action when they faced a problem and argues President Biden's Democratic Party strategy is 'deflect & deny.'

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade said President Biden's Democratic Party points fingers instead of finding solutions Saturday on "One Nation."

BRIAN KILMEADE: I want to talk about the problem. We are a nation of action, or at least we used to be. We used to all agree that there was a problem. But as with a normal democracy, we would disagree on how to fix that problem and have debates of who the right person is to fix the problem. But now we are having trouble even agreeing there is a problem. 

President Biden has struggled to get a grip on the border crisis (Photo by David Peinado/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Past administrations who identified a problem and debated was always how to fix the problem. But now the Democratic Party, led by Joe Biden, just deflects and oftentimes flat-out denies… Americans expect their commander-in-chief to address their problems head-on, not to deny that one ever existed. This is not acceptable to me. And on Tuesday, we'll find out if it's acceptable to you. 

