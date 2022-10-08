BRIAN KILMEADE: Isn't it time to go back to Trump levels of oil and gas production?

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade said the Biden administration would rather deal with countries like Iran and Venezuela than drill at home in his opening monologue of "One Nation."

BRIAN KILMEADE: It's somewhat of a panic time at the White House. OPEC+ shocks the free world with a sudden production cut that will certainly mean using more of your hard-earned cash to keep the heat on at home and higher gas prices for your vehicle. Not good on both counts. You would think it would be time for the president to go back to Trump-level production when it comes to oil and gas, pulling an historic 10 million barrels a day of oil per day. Open up federal lands perhaps, cut away the bureaucracy, and drill and frack our way back to energy independence. But he’s not. So, what’s the real agenda? Make no mistake, the president is helping Democrats' interests, not American interests.

BRIAN KILMEADE: IS JOE BIDEN'S LUCK RUNNING OUT?

…

Not to drill offshore or onshore, not to give new leases, and that choice to go green. Green's not ready. The administration's making that choice. Biden's choices to run to two enemy nations in the short term for natural fossil fuels. He's got to deal with Iran, for example, if they choose that choice. Their million barrels of oil a day on the world market would bring global prices down. The ruthless country would rather kill every one of their citizens than give them all human rights.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL CLIP HERE: