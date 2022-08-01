Brian Kilmeade: Remember two months ago President Biden said we would defend Taiwan's independence?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' Brian Kilmeade said the Biden administration continues to behave cowardly toward China, as the country ramps up its aggression toward the United States ahead of Nancy Pelosi's reported trip to Taiwan.

BRIAN KILMEADE: Will she or won’t she? That is the question as it relates to a potential Taiwan trip by Speaker Pelosi. Now at this hour, all signs points to the Speaker making the visit. It would happen in a matter of just a few hours, about 12 hours behind us and if anything happens we will tell you right away. Now according to "The Wall Street Journal" it isn't a matter of whether she goes to Taiwan, but rather whether she spends the night in Taipei or not. The Chinese have issued threats throughout the Speaker's deliberations as you probably know saying, yesterday that the military will not sit idly by while she visits, really?

CHINESE STATE MEDIA PERSONALITY SUGGESTS SHOOTING DOWN PELOSI'S PLANE IN TAIWAN

Their media organs are going even further promising military involvement. Even suggesting that they might shoot her plane down. Oh, isn't that nice? And just today the Chinese military posted a ridiculous propaganda video, something that Tom Cruise would produce of its troops launching missiles, grabbing weapons and taking off in fighter jets. It’s nice to know they have a military and a tape recorder.

