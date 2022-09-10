Expand / Collapse search
Brian Kilmeade has words of wisdom for Biden over continued attacks on MAGA Republicans

Brian Kilmeade: How to really unite America

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade tells President Biden to 'set the story straight' in Saturday's opening monologue of 'One Nation.'

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade shared some words of wisdom for President Biden ahead of the November midterm elections and said the commander-in-chief is dividing, not unifying, the country on Saturday's "One Nation."

BRIAN KILMEADE: Words of wisdom for President Biden, who has spent most of the last two weeks dividing the nation with condescending nicknames and inaccurate characterizations, all in the name of saving democracy. Hey, you want to bring the country together, as you pledged to do 20 months ago, Mr. President? Here is how to do it. Don't come out and rip one party for protesting elections and destroying the republic. 

U.S. President Joe Biden, delivers remarks on what he calls the "continued battle for the Soul of the Nation" in front of Independence Hall at Independence National Historical Park, Philadelphia, U.S., September 1, 2022. 

Set the story straight, because it's clearly not just one party. If you want to be the true leader of the free world, and you always said you did, you talk about needing to accept elections every time you can. We agree also to talk about the culpability of both parties, not just Republicans

