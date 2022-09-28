Brian Brenberg torches Biden's student loan bailout: 'Unintended consequences as far as the eye can see'

Fox News contributor Brian Brenberg reacted Wednesday on "Fox & Friends First" to lawsuits being filed against President Biden's student loan handout as the consequences of such a bill affect skyrocketing inflation rates.

BIDEN STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT TO COST MORE THAN $400 BILLION: CBO

BRIAN BRENBERG: They didn't anticipate anything with this plan. There are unintended consequences as far as the eye can see, but they don't think through any of that. They just think about the immediate political impact which they thought would be good. I love there's a lawsuit here. I love the fact that somebody is challenging this and saying this is a bad idea, I'm going to have to pay more. May we have more of those lawsuits. We have an administration that refuses to think through the consequences of its actions, especially on the economy, which is why we're stuck with all the issues we're stuck with right now.

