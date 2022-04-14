Will there be an end to the southern border crisis?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brandon Judd joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" Thursday to explain how nothing has been done regarding the border crisis and how frustrated border patrol officers and states are with the Biden administration.

BRANDON JUDD: They are completely bent on opening everything up, and you said it earlier, you said that it's by design. It is, in fact, by design. They are doing this on purpose. They know exactly what they're doing. This administration has some very intelligent individuals at DHS and they know what's happening. They just don't have the will to push back against this White House and do the right thing for the American public. I hope every single one of your viewers are outraged at what's going on on the border because I know we are. Every single Border Patrol agent is extremely frustrated and upset about what's going on on the border. We are seeing people that are coming across the border and just being released. They're taking selfies at the wall — that shows you that they have absolutely no regard for our laws. They know that they're going to get released. They're being rewarded. This administration has brought back the catch-and-release, and that is what has put this crisis on steroids. And there's no end in sight and that's what's so unfortunate for the American public.

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE: