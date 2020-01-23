Brad Parscale: Trump campaign would love to run against 'out of touch' Elizabeth Warren

President Trump's 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale dismissed any potential threat from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., calling her "out of touch" and comparing her to a bad-tempered teacher.

"Pocahontas would be a great candidate for the president from our contrasting views to how she sees things," Parscale told the "Fox News Rundown" podcast, using one of Trump's preferred nicknames for Warren. "For most of middle America, [Warren's] not likable. She looks, I mean, the way I would explain her is, you know, she’s like an eighth-grade school teacher, that vice principal that just yells at you all day."

"I just think she’s out of touch with ... most Americans," Parscale said. "I grew up in eastern Kansas. I grew up at a, you know, a working class town ... I spent most of my time in places that are not on the East and West Coast. And she's not going to connect there, you know, not in the way Bernie [Sanders] or [Joe] Biden has the possibility to."

A survey of 500 likely Iowa caucusgoers released Monday by Focus on Rural America, which touts itself as a non-partisan organization pushing progressive causes and promoting economic messages for rural America, puts Warren in second place on 18 percent of the vote, trailing Biden by six percentage points.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg sits at 16 percent while Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., stands at 14 percent, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., rounds out the top five at 11 percent.

Parscale also dismissed the idea that he's frightened of running against former Vice President Joe Biden or any of the other candidates.

"Look, they all have the exact same talking points, because the number one thing I think on their side, forgetting votes, is to say 'The president doesn't want to run against me," he said.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.