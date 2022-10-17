Woman who has ‘never been pregnant’ claims in Boston Globe piece to have had multiple life-saving abortions

The Boston Globe published a piece from a woman who claimed she had multiple abortions before the age of 21 despite never being pregnant.

The opinion piece headlined, "My first abortion occurred at age 11. Then there were the others," was written by Lora-Ellen McKinney, who is a "pediatric psychologist, an activist artist, and a proud dog mom" according to the Globe. The article was published last week but resurfaced on Sunday when The Daily Caller noticed the headline didn’t align with the story told by McKinney for the Globe’s The Emancipator section that focuses on racial justice and equity.

"I had my first abortion when I was 11 years old, and another five or six between the ages of 12 and 21. I have Vascular Ehlers-Danlos, an extremely rare genetic connective tissue disorder, one symptom of which is frequent and potentially fatal bleeding. The abortions were my treatment," McKinney wrote. "I have never been pregnant."

McKinney went on to explain that a consequence of her disorder was "excessively heavy menstrual periods, some lasting three to four months," that could only be helped by "approximately seven dilation and curettage" procedures.

"[The procedure] also happens to be a method of terminating a pregnancy," McKinney wrote before claiming more girls would die because the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

"Were I a young girl in most of the United States today, there would likely not be a pediatric gynecologist to treat my unusual, specific, and critical medical needs. Nor would I be allowed the procedures required to keep my challenged uterus healthy. This is because my treatments as dictated by doctors have now been politicized and miscast as something they are not," she wrote. "I would have bled to death when I was 11."

The Globe piece continued: "When my bleeding could no longer be controlled by hormonal medications and medical abortion procedures, I had to undergo a partial hysterectomy. I was found passed out in a pool of blood in a public restroom. The operation saved my life. Unexpectedly discovered and also removed was cervical cancer that had developed despite the close and lifelong observation of my reproductive system. I was 22."

As the Daily Caller pointed out, the New York Times previously reported that dilation and curettage procedures are only restricted by some states when it applies to an abortion, although some doctors have been confused about the communication of the law.

McKinney believes abortion "is too narrowly and inconsistently defined" following the polarizing Supreme Court decision.

"Abortion care creates understandable, if misplaced, objections to a surgical procedure, as well as to the use of medicines that cause abortion and medical forms of birth control," she wrote before arguing on behalf of late-term abortions.

"Prebirth, late-term abortions may be necessary in cases of maternal life endangerment, discovery of severe fetal abnormalities, or removal of potentially infectious products of conception that remain when fetuses are miscarried or stillborn," McKinney wrote.

McKinney wrote that "people won’t always discover their pregnancies in time to safely use abortion services should they be required" and noted her case is extremely rare.

"However, many girls and people capable of giving birth have nonpregnancy-related needs for safe abortions. Abortion is necessary and essential healthcare," McKinney wrote. "The fact that I am alive proves it."

The Boston Globe declined comment when reached by Fox News Digital. The Emancipator section did not immediately respond.