Border Patrol Union president sounds alarm on illegal immigrants released into US

Border Patrol Union president Brandon Judd joined "Your World" and offered insight into the border crisis, offering statistics that he believes America "needs to know."

BRANDON JUDD: We're going to exceed 200,000 apprehensions in the month of July. 40% of those people were released into the United States to spread throughout our communities, a lot of whom very well could have COVID.

…

You got the problem of the COVID-19 spread. You've also got the problem of we just don't have… we can't put enough of our agents on the line to actually protect the border. This is a huge crisis and it keeps getting worse day by day.

…

It's well over 20% that are testing positive for COVID and again, that is what is coming across our border and that's what the American public needs to know.

….

Everybody that we take into custody we have to assume might have COVID and we have agents that are coming down. We've had agents that have already died due to COVID exposure and, yes, we have over 80 of our agents. Now, that's another agent… that's another 80 people that we have to take out of the field that can't be patrolling the border simply because we're being overwhelmed.

