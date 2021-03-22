Democrat border mayor slams Biden for immigrant crisis: 'Whose side are you on?"

Del Rio, Texas mayor Bruno Lozano (D) joined "Your World" on Monday and slammed the Biden administration's border crisis as a "slap in the face" and asked the administration, "Whose side are you on?"



Well, I did speak with Julie Rodriguez from the White House. They stated that they were trying to facilitate the needs, and trying to come up with a plan of action, but this is nothing new. We were managing it in 2019 and here we are in 2021 managing another crisis of great proportion and nothing is being done. It is a Biden border crisis in my opinion because there's no kind of action. Seeing what we're seeing now, what was happening in the Rio Grande Valley with people wrapped around in blankets made out of silver, it’s just kind of absurd what is happening.

When you're pleading with the president to stop the release of migrants into your community, while we're dealing with a weather phenomenon that hasn't happened in 20-30 years, and we only get three or four days of that time per the border patrol sector, which by the way, we have a great relationship down on the ground with our chief and non-government organizations. It's like whose side are you on? The American people were without water, electricity for days on end in del Rio, Texas, and you're going to release migrants? Those individuals that are seeking a better life and opportunity into this weather phenomenon? I don't understand - I don't understand how that could happen.



CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW