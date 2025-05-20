Border czar Tom Homan says Democrat LaMonica McIver 'broke the law,' should be charged for ICE clash

"She broke the law."

That's the message Trump border czar Tom Homan made clear on Tuesday's "Fox & Friends," as he slammed Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver, who now faces federal charges in connection to a physical altercation outside a Newark, New Jersey ICE facility.

"I said from day one, you cross that line, we're going to ask for prosecution," Homan told co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt, Lawrence Jones and Brian Kilmeade.

"[If] you cannot support ICE, shame on you. You can push back against President Trump's immigration agenda, you can protest, but you cannot cross that line. You can't knowingly impede a law enforcement officer, [an] ICE officer. It's a crime. You can not knowingly conceal and harbor an illegal alien from ICE. You cannot commit criminal trespass to our facilities and endanger our employees, and you certainly can't put hands on an ICE agent, so she's going to have to pay the consequences for doing what she did."

"She broke the law, and we're going to hold her accountable."

Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba is charging McIver for her alleged misconduct towards law enforcement in front of Delaney Hall in the Garden State earlier this month, but is dismissing the trespassing charge against Newark Mayor Ras Baraka.

In a letter shared on X, Monday, Habba said McIver " assaulted, impeded, and interfered with law enforcement in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 111 (a)(1)."

"That conduct cannot be overlooked by the chief federal law enforcement official in the State of New Jersey, and it is my Constitutional obligation to ensure that our federal law enforcement is protected when executing their duties," she added.

Democratic lawmakers made headlines during their visit to conduct an "oversight" inspection into the treatment of ICE detainees at the location. McIver alleged that ICE agents caused an "unnecessary and unsafe confrontation" when they "chose to arrest Mayor Baraka," adding that the charges she faces are "purely political" and "are meant to criminalize and deter legislative oversight."

Homan criticized the lawmakers for failing to make an appointment to conduct an oversight visit so they could tour the facility in the same manner as "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy did last week.

"This is politics. This is politics over public safety, politics over common sense," he said.

Homan said the Newark facility is one of the "finest" in the country and ICE will allow any member of Congress in for a visit.

"We have the highest detention standards in the industry. That facility puts to shame any other facility in the state of New Jersey, any state or local facility. This facility puts it to shame because the detention standards are so high," he added.

"[The] detention standards are the highest in the industry, so come on and look at it, but you can't break into the facility. You can't force your way into the facilities, and you can't put hands on an ICE employee. We're not going to tolerate it."

Fox News' Cameron Arcand, Alexis McAdams and Greg Wehner contributed to this report.