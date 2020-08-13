Bob Woodward spoke with Trump, got access to Kim letters for forthcoming book

Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward’s forthcoming book on President Trump will contain nuggets from more than two dozen letters between the president and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, according to publisher Simon & Schuster.

“Rage,” scheduled to be released Sept. 15, less than two months before the U.S, presidential election in November, also will include "exclusive" interviews with the president.

Woodward didn't interview Trump for his first book on the current administration, “Fear: Trump in the White House,” which was published in 2018.

“Woodward obtained 25 personal letters exchanged between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un that have not been public before,” Simon & Schuster writes on its website. “Kim describes the bond between the two leaders as out of a ‘fantasy film,’ as the two leaders engage in an extraordinary diplomatic minuet.”

Trump has called Kim’s letters “beautiful.”

“They’re great letters,” Trump said at a rally in 2018. “We fell in love.”

The president told Fox News' Laura Ingraham in January that he had been interviewed by Woodward, whom he called a “very, very good writer, reporter” for the book.

“[Woodward] said he's doing something and this time I said, 'maybe I'll sit down,’” Trump said Jan. 10 on "The Ingraham Angle."

"[Woodward] said, 'You know, you don't look like somebody who's under impeachment, as you know, he's slightly covered Nixon and he covered Clinton," Trump said about his interview with Woodward, 77, who gained fame along with former colleague Carl Bernstein in the 1970s for their coverage of the Nixon Watergate scandal.

"But Bob Woodward, he said, ‘You actually look like you've won everything, you look happy.’ I said, ‘I am happy.’ So maybe I'm wired a little bit different."

Along with the president’s “exclusive” interviews, Woodward will share accounts of Trump's early national security decisions as president, including his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Simon & Schuster.

The same publisher also released two previous books that are critical of the president -- one by Mary Trump, the president’s niece, and another by John Bolton, a former national security adviser under Trump.

Woodward and Bernstein's reporting on Watergate helped lead to former President Richard Nixon’s resignation in 1974. Woodward has written 18 bestsellers.