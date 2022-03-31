Low-income Black Americans do not share the elites' version of 'racial diversity': Bob Woodson

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Founder and president of The Woodson Center Bob Woodson blasted "elites" in America for forcing the racial issue about justice, calling it "insulting" Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

BOB WOODSON: It's not only intolerant, but it's insulting … they're using the black issue about justice as the reason for the need for it, and I'm saying, that is just not shared by the majority of Black Americans. You talked about Gov. DeSantis. He won because 100,000 Black, low-income Black people voted for him. He only won by 32,000 votes because of his position on vouchers and education. Even though Obama and Oprah Winfrey came in to campaign for Gillum ... So, Black America, low-income Black Americans, do not share this passion for racial diversity that is being thrust on down by Black and White elites.

