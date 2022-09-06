Blake Masters: Dems dodge talking about their failures, 'gin up outrage' on abortion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Senate candidate from Arizona Blake Masters explained why voters will focus on issues other than abortion in the midterm elections on "The Ingraham Angle."

BLAKE MASTERS: What I think we're seeing is propaganda. This is the media's desired narrative. They are trying to make this election all about abortion. The Democrats, Mark Kelly in Arizona — he wants to just talk about abortion because they don't want to talk about the wide-open southern border. They don't want to talk about double-digit inflation. They don't want to talk about how our kids are being taught transgender ideology in our schools.

You know, they don't want to talk about their failures, so they're trying to gin up outrage on the abortion issue, and I just don't believe that that is going to be the issue that voters have top of mind.

