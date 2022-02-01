Sen. Blackburn calls out Biden admin's 'unbelievable' stance on crime: 'Trying to rewrite history'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Tuesday she is concerned by press secretary Jen Psaki and the Biden administration appearing to dismiss the public’s concerns about crime spiking in major cities.

MARSHA BLACKBURN: It is just unbelievable that they would think crime is not a topic of concern. You know, Brian, I like to say the security moms are out in full force, and they're concerned about security in their communities, in their schools, about education for their children, securing health care jobs, securing the energy supply. And you want to say that people are not concerned about crime? What alternate universe are you living in, and who are you talking to?

Well, the facts are that this administration and many members of the Biden White House, the vice president and this administration have been a part of the defund the police-type movement that you've seen across the country and now that crime has spiked. And it is a top issue with women and with independents and with many Democrats, they're trying to rewrite history. But Brian, they try to rewrite history every single day, whether it is our nation's founding, whether it is the Constitution, whether it is the rule of law. They want to rewrite it and make it in their liberal socialist image. The problem they've got is that the American people have figured them out, and they're no longer listening. So when you have comments like Jen Psaki is making, it makes them seem completely out of touch.

