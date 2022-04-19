Expand / Collapse search
Black DJ accused by activists of wearing blackface speaks out on shocking experience

When the DJ heard about the accusation he thought 'There's no way this has to be a joke'

By Hannah Grossman | Fox News
DJ Kim Koko Hunter said he was shocked when he learned he was being accused of wearing blackface at an Arizona school fundraiser event, despite being Black. 

He said on "Jesse Watters Primetime," "I'm like, 'There's no way this has to be a joke.' There's no way." 

TOP DEI STAFF AT PUBLIC UNIVERSITIES POCKET MASSIVE SALARIES AS EXPERTS QUESTION MOTIVES OF INITIATIVES

DJ Kim Koko Hunter, a black man, discusses being accused of wearing blackface.

DJ Kim Koko Hunter, a black man, discusses being accused of wearing blackface. (Fox News )

"The event … was a 70s disco thing. I'm in my disco gear … I'm 56 years old, so I know that area right there. So I'm like, 'Let's do it, let's make it happen.' Listen, I even took my roller skates. I was so ready. My bell-bottoms, all that stuff, playing music all night long. Two, or three, 400 people on the dance floor. And I'm trying to get them off and they won't leave. It was that kind of energy in there."

All that fun energy came to a twisted end when Hunter discovered he was accused of donning blackface. 

"That ... has been overshadowed, that great energy has been overshadowed, the purity of what happened that night has been overshadowed by this controversy."

"I wish I knew why they felt that way," he told host Pete Hegseth. "[In] the pictures, in my opinion, … [it] is quite obvious that I'm not in blackface … None of those individuals have reached out to talk to me, so I have no idea. I have no answer for that. It'd be great if they were on here to explain their side."

Hannah Grossman is an associate editor at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @GrossmanHannah.