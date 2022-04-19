Black DJ accused by activists of wearing blackface speaks out on shocking experience

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

DJ Kim Koko Hunter said he was shocked when he learned he was being accused of wearing blackface at an Arizona school fundraiser event, despite being Black.

He said on "Jesse Watters Primetime," "I'm like, 'There's no way this has to be a joke.' There's no way."

TOP DEI STAFF AT PUBLIC UNIVERSITIES POCKET MASSIVE SALARIES AS EXPERTS QUESTION MOTIVES OF INITIATIVES

"The event … was a 70s disco thing. I'm in my disco gear … I'm 56 years old, so I know that area right there. So I'm like, 'Let's do it, let's make it happen.' Listen, I even took my roller skates. I was so ready. My bell-bottoms, all that stuff, playing music all night long. Two, or three, 400 people on the dance floor. And I'm trying to get them off and they won't leave. It was that kind of energy in there."

All that fun energy came to a twisted end when Hunter discovered he was accused of donning blackface.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That ... has been overshadowed, that great energy has been overshadowed, the purity of what happened that night has been overshadowed by this controversy."

"I wish I knew why they felt that way," he told host Pete Hegseth. "[In] the pictures, in my opinion, … [it] is quite obvious that I'm not in blackface … None of those individuals have reached out to talk to me, so I have no idea. I have no answer for that. It'd be great if they were on here to explain their side."