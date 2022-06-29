Ben Carson defends Clarence Thomas, says liberals believe Black conservatives 'worse than Satan'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson defended Justice Clarence Thomas against the continuing onslaught of attacks following the Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Thomas had written a concurring opinion separate from Justice Sam Alito's majority, questioning whether other "substantive due process cases" should be revisited.

On "The Story" Wednesday, Carson responded to several of the racially-charged attacks, such as actor Samuel L. Jackson calling him "Uncle Clarence" – in the vein of "Uncle Tom" – and "The View's" Whoopi Goldberg warning him the court could potentially undo the interracial marriage protections enshrined in Loving v. Virginia.

Carson, a retired Baltimore neurosurgeon, called the attacks "nothing particularly surprising" and collectively deemed the outrage a product of liberals' disdain for conservative minorities.

"For many on the left, the only thing worse than the than Satan is a Black conservative," he said. "They feel that Clarence Thomas is ripe for particular scorn because he is Black and he's supposed to think a certain way."

Responding to Hillary Clinton's claim he is embittered and a "person of grievance," Carson said he's known Thomas for decades and that he is the opposite of the twice-failed presidential candidate.

Both Carson and Thomas are members of the Horatio Alger Society. Carson added that Thomas's popularity in the Alexandria-based organization is not because he is Black or a Supreme Court justice, but because of his personality.

"He's a perfect example of what my mother used to tell me," he said. "She would say, Benjamin, if you walk into an auditorium full of racist, bigoted people, you don't have a problem. They have a problem because they're all going to cringe and wonder if you're going to sit next to them, whereas you can sit anywhere you want."

Carson said Thomas will not allow "grievances" from Clinton, Jackson or Goldberg affect his life.

Fox News' Martha MacCallum further reported George Washington University is under pressure to kick Thomas out of his professorship at the Foggy Bottom, D.C. school, but officials have refused to cave, citing "academic freedom."