George Washington University rejects calls to fire Clarence Thomas over abortion ruling

George Washington University has rejected calls to fire Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas despite backlash from the far-left student body over his stance on overturning Roe v. Wade.

George Washington Law School student and Campus Reform correspondent Tahmineh Dahbozorgi joined "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday to discuss the push to remove Justice Thomas and why she believes this is just another example of the left's "cancel culture."

"Of course, this has nothing to do with the law school community and has nothing to do with his teaching style or his popularity among law students," Dahbozorgi told co-host Joey Jones. "This is just another cancel culture case motivated by emotional response to something that students just don't like."

Students started a petition to have him removed following the Supreme Court's abortion ruling last week, but the university released a statement Tuesday pushing back against that initiative.

It read, "Because we steadfastly support the robust exchange of ideas and deliberation, and because debate is an essential part of our university's academic and educational mission to train future leaders who are prepared to address the world's most urgent problems, the university will neither terminate Justice Thomas' employment nor cancel his class in response to his legal opinions."

"I believe a good law school is where students can engage in debate and look at each issue from all angles, because after all, we're going to be attorneys, and we have to take either side of an issue and zealously advocate," Dahbozorgi said.

"I'm very happy that our administration has taken such a step to defend academic integrity and freedom of expression on our law school campus," she continued.

The Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling last week, prompting mass protests and unrest in a variety of areas as abortion rights return to the states. Conservative justices, including Justice Thomas, have been key targets amid the left's fallout.

"I am an immigrant from Iran and I came to the United States because I wanted to be engaged in a civil debate and conversation without facing repercussions from the government," Dahbozorgi said. "And, of course, here at George Washington University, I do not want to experience being canceled or see students canceling professors, faculty members or other students just because they have opposing views."

"So I know I'm not the only person who wants to stand against this trend of cancel culture on our campus," she continued.