Billy Ray Cyrus defends Trump, says being commander in chief is a 'tough job'

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Country music legend Billy Ray Cyrus defended President Donald Trump in a new interview, calling the presidency a "tough job" and urging Americans to pray for the country.

While discussing his upcoming album, the conversation turned to politics, and when asked if the president should be less divisive, Cyrus pointed to his upbringing.

"I can’t speak to his voice — he’s the president," Cyrus told Sky News. "My dad was a Democrat and served in the Kentucky legislature for over 20 years, but my dad always said, ‘When the president asks you to do something, you do it, son.’"

The country star has spanned both sides of the political aisle, describing himself as a Democrat before endorsing Trump’s reelection bid in 2024 with a photo of the two together. He also played at the Liberty Ball in January 2025 to mark Trump’s return to the White House.

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Cyrus said he respects the office of the president, regardless of party.

"I’ve had both Democratic and Republican presidents. Served with Bill Clinton, with President Obama. Mr. Bush, Mr. Bush’s dad and Mr. Trump," Cyrus said.

"Being president’s a tough job. I pray for our country. I pray for our president and I pray for our world," he added.

The singer’s performance at the Liberty Ball drew criticism online after technical glitches. Cyrus later told People magazine the honor of the invitation outweighed the equipment issues.

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"I wouldn’t have missed the honor of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar and monitors worked or not. I was there because President Donald J. Trump invited me."

"I had a ball at the Liberty Ball last night, and I’ve learned through all these years when the producer says, 'You’re on,' you go entertain the folks even if the equipment goes to hell. I was there for the people, and we had a blast. That’s called rock n' roll!!!"

Shortly after the performance, his adopted son Trace Cyrus posted a public message, saying he was unsure what the singer was "struggling with" and that the family is concerned.

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"We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns. You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it," Trace wrote on Instagram.

"Just like I showed up for you at mamaws funeral when you didn’t expect me to I’m still here right now," he added.

Cyrus responded with his own message on YouTube.

"Sunday callin," he captioned his post. "Giving thanks for the California Rain. Praying for the brokenhearted and their pain. Praying for my family. For my children… sons and daughters… and their mother. Let this moment be the start of healing for us all. 'The past does not equal the future.' Amen."