Billionaire JP Pritzker says he's had to overcome his wealth, would be 'obstacle' in 2028

Billionaire Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker told a reporter that his wealth was something he had to overcome while running for governor and would be an obstacle to a future presidential run, according to a new report.

Pritzker told The Atlantic that one challenge he had while running for governor in 2018 was "overcoming" his billionaire status.

Writer Mark Leibovich then asked the governor, apparently tongue-in-cheek, "Overcoming being a billionaire?"

The question appeared to "irritate" Pritzker, according to the author, who replied yes, "in a Democratic primary."

The liberal governor pointed to the challenge of running for governor after Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., had gotten roughly half the vote in the Democratic presidential primary in 2016 while focusing on a "Billionaires are evil" message.

Sanders' message is similar today, as he and other progressives have been railing against billionaires. Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., toured the country on a "Fighting Oligarchy" tour in 2025.

In a strong year for Democrats in 2018, Pritzker beat Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in a landslide, and he was easily re-elected in 2022.

Pritzker, a scion of the wealthy Pritzker family that owns Hyatt hotels, told The Atlantic that his billionaire status would be an "obstacle" to overcome if he chooses to run for president.

The governor was pressed on his wealth during an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" in August.

"Some in your party are openly questioning whether billionaires such as yourself should exist at all, governor," NBC host Kristen Welker said before she played a clip of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who was on the campaign trail at the time, saying the United States shouldn't have billionaires. She then asked the governor if the party should be embracing an anti-billionaire message.

"Look, how much money you have doesn’t determine what your values are," Pritzker said, going on to list agenda items he supported as a Democrat. "I’m a Democrat because I believe that we’ve got to stand up for our democracy and against the MAGA Republicans who are literally trying to take away people’s rights around this country. It does not matter what your income level is. What matters is what your values are and that’s what makes me a Democrat."

Pritzker also told The Atlantic he was disappointed that it took so long to develop a strong anti-Trump resistance.

"My complaint is not about regular folks," Pritzker told The Atlantic. "What I’ve been frustrated by is people who hold leadership positions. And I’m not talking about elected Democrats only. I’m talking about CEOs of companies. I’m talking about boards of universities. I’m talking about people who have influence, who have the ability to stand up, but are afraid."