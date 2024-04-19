Maher unloads on the left: ‘Will overlook child f---ing,’ says ‘DeSantis wasn’t wrong’ in Disney fight

"Real Time" host Bill Maher closed his show Friday night by linking the left's indoctrination of gender ideology of children to "entrapment." He also called out Disney's battle with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, saying "DeSantis wasn't wrong."

The HBO host condemned, "The left will overlook child f---ing if the guy from the wrong party calls it out."

"As one of the few people in the public eye who's gone through life and never had kids, someone has to tell me why am I always having to defend them?" Maher exclaimed at the top of his monologue. "I don't even like kids, but I also think it's every adult's job to protect them."

Maher addressed the widely talked about docuseries "Quiet on Set" on the culture of sexual misconduct that occurred at Nickelodeon, saying while it was the "talk of the town" in Hollywood, it also "exposed hypocrisy," pointing to the left's attacks towards DeSantis for cracking down on the "creepy stuff" at Disney involving children.

"The reason we find pedophiles in the Boy Scouts and the rectory and kids TV is that's where the kids are!" Maher shouted. "DeSantis wasn't wrong. But we're so tribal now, the left will overlook child-f---ing if the guy from the wrong party calls it out."

BILL MAHER PREDICTS BIDEN WILL DEBATE TRUMP BUT IT'S ‘GONNA BE BAD’ FOR HIM

The HBO host derided the "Drag Queen Story Hour" trend, saying it's "time to admit" that it's sometimes "more for the queen than the kids."

"Sure, kids love a clown but does the clown have to have t-ts?" Maher asked. "And when I see a five-year-old tipping, tipping at a bar under a sign that says ‘It’s not gonna lick itself,' do I have to pretend that's cool in order to keep my liberal ID card? Sorry, I can't do that."

BILL MAHER KNOCKS CNN'S NON-STOP TRUMP BASHING: NO ONE’S BEEN HARDER ON HIM THAN ME… AND I'M BORED WITH IT'

"I said it before, wokeness is not an extension of liberalism anymore. It's more often taking something so far that it becomes the opposite. Teaching kids not to hate or judge those who are different? Great. Proud we got there all for that. But at a certain point, inclusion becomes promotion," Maher said."

"And contrary to progressive dogma, children aren't miniature adults wise beyond their years. They're morons. They're gullible morons who believe anything and just want to please grown-ups. And they don't have any frame of reference so they normalize whatever is happening. That's why endlessly talking about gender to six-year-olds isn't just inappropriate, it's what the law would call entrapment, which means enticing people into doing something they wouldn't ordinarily do."

BILL MAHER CALLS FOR COVID COMMISSION: THE ‘POWERS THAT BE’ REFUSE TO ADMIT THEY ‘GOT IT WRONG’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And if you think that some of that isn't going on with gender in schools, you're not watching enough TikTok videos," Maher said before showing clips of teachers touting gender ideology. "There's a certain kind of activist these days who wants to take heterosexuality, old school, old-fashioned, boring, minding its own business heterosexuality and lump it in with patriarchy and sexism and racism and tell kids 'Wouldn't it be cool if you're anything but that?'"

He continued, "It also seems to be the theme of kind of a lot of kids books these days. I never used the phrase ‘gay agenda’ because I thought it was mostly nonsense and it is… mostly. But a director for Disney Television Animation did say after she was hired, ‘The showrunners were super welcoming… to my not-so-secret gay agenda.’"

Maher later concluded, "I'm all for adding queerness wherever… but maybe we should think about giving kids a break from our culture wars for a minute, or at least until the election is over."

Fox News Digital reached out to Disney for comment on Maher's statements.

In March, Nickelodeon issued a statement to Fox News Digital regarding the alleged behaviors on past production sets.

"Though we cannot corroborate or negate allegations of behaviors from productions decades ago, Nickelodeon as a matter of policy investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct," the statement said. "Our highest priorities are the well-being and best interests not just of our employees, casts and crews, but of all children, and we have adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we are living up to our own high standards and the expectations of our audience."

Fox News’ Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this report.