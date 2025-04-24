Bill Maher fires back at Larry David over 'My Dinner with Adolf' op-ed, says it insults '6 million dead Jews'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher fired back at fellow liberal comedian Larry David over the latter's New York Times op-ed linking his recent dinner with President Donald Trump with Adolf Hitler.

Appearing on Thursday's installment of "Piers Morgan Uncensored," Maher was asked about David's satirical piece roasting Maher's positive exchange with Trump.

"I mean, this wasn't, you know, my favorite moment of our friendship," Maher said of his "friend" David.

"But I think the minute you play the Hitler card, you've lost the argument," Maher told host Piers Morgan. "And also, I must say, you know, come on, man. Hitler? Nazis? Nobody has been harder about and on and more prescient, I must say, about Donald Trump than me. I don't need to be lectured on who Donald Trump is. Just the fact that I met him in person didn't change that, and the fact that I reported honestly is not a sin either."

LARRY DAVID MOCKS BILL MAHER'S MEETING WITH TRUMP AS ‘MY DINNER WITH ADOLF’ IN NYT SATIRE

Maher continued, "But, you know, to use the Hitler thing, first of all, I just think it's kind of insulting to 6 million dead Jews, you know. Like, that should kind of be in its own place in history. And, you know, I know people can say, 'Well, we're just comparing it in this way.' Well, it's an argument you kind of lost just to start it."

"Hitler has really kind of got to stay in his own place. He is the GOAT of evil, and we're just going to have to, I think, leave it like that," he added.

Maher said he hasn't spoken with David since the op-ed was published but insisted he "can be" friends with him despite their disagreement.

"I can take a shot, and I also can absolutely take it when people disagree with me," Maher said. "You know, that's not exactly the way I would have done it… if I could talk to Trump, I could talk to Larry David, too. You know, I could talk to anybody."

Representatives for David did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

BILL MAHER DECLARES HIMSELF A 'HERO' FOR CONFRONTING TRUMP AT WHITE HOUSE MEETING

The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star satirized Maher's dinner with Trump by writing from the perspective of a radio host accepting an invitation for dinner with the German dictator in 1939.

"No one I knew encouraged me to go. ‘He’s Hitler. He’s a monster.’ But eventually I concluded that hate gets us nowhere," David wrote. "I knew I couldn’t change his views, but we need to talk to the other side — even if it has invaded and annexed other countries and committed unspeakable crimes against humanity."

BILL MAHER'S MONOLOGUE RECAPPING POSITIVE TRUMP MEETING ANGERS LIBERALS

"Suddenly he seemed so human," David later wrote. "Here I was, prepared to meet Hitler, the one I’d seen and heard — the public Hitler. But this private Hitler was a completely different animal. And oddly enough, this one seemed more authentic, like this was the real Hitler. The whole thing had my head spinning."

"Two hours later, the dinner was over, and the Führer escorted me to the door. ‘I am so glad to have met you. I hope I’m no longer the monster you thought I was.’ ‘I must say, mein Führer, I’m so thankful I came. Although we disagree on many issues, it doesn’t mean that we have to hate each other.’ And with that, I gave him a Nazi salute and walked out into the night," he concluded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While David never referenced Maher by name, it was clear he was taking swipes at the HBO host.